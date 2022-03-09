Karene Tropen Joins ChowNow as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow, the nation's leading platform powering online ordering and marketing for independent restaurants, today announced the appointment of Karene Tropen as Chief Marketing Officer to expand the organization's branding and marketing efforts.

Karene Tropen | Photo Credit: Paul Quitoriano (PRNewswire)

This is the second new C-level executive announced by ChowNow within six months. Andre Mancl, who formerly co-led internet investment banking at Credit Suisse, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in October 2021.

Tropen will lead ChowNow's brand, design, growth, product marketing, and communications teams. Her appointment comes as the company expands the consumer-facing side of its business, building and launching products for diners alongside the tools and technology it provides restaurants.

Tropen has spent her career building audiences for world-class brands, especially in the entertainment streaming industry. She's held senior marketing roles at Disney+, Netflix, HBO, NBCUniversal, and most recently Medium, where she was SVP of Marketing and Content. During her time at Medium, Tropen executed a successful rebrand and spearheaded marketing and content strategies to drive growth for the company's dual ecosystem of readers and writers.

"ChowNow has a unique opportunity to be a positive force championing independent restaurants in the online ordering space," said Tropen. "At a time when innovation, profitability, and fairness are exactly what restaurants need - and supporting mission-driven businesses is exactly what consumers want - I'm eager to build awareness and growth for a brand that benefits restaurants and diners alike."

"Karene's experience with elevating both a brand and the independent storytellers that bring that brand to life aligns perfectly with our marketing goals," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "In ChowNow's case, the storytellers are local restaurants and Karene will be instrumental in shining a light on our restaurant partners across North America as well as spreading the word amongst diners that their ordering choices matter."

Tropen is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About ChowNow

ChowNow helps over 20,000 local restaurants across North America sustainably grow their delivery and take-out business and connect directly with customers in their communities. Founded in 2011 by Chris Webb, CEO, and Eric Jaffe, COO, the company offers restaurants a range of digital tools and services, marketing support, and access to valuable customer data, as well as an app through which diners can place online orders without their favorite restaurants being charged commissions. From the beginning, ChowNow has been committed to a fair, transparent, and respectful relationship with its restaurant partners and diners alike. Headquartered in Los Angeles, ChowNow has processed over 170 million online orders and saved restaurants $470 million in commission fees to date. For more information, visit chownow.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Unger, rebecca@thenewnewthing.co

ChowNow logo (PRNewsfoto/ChowNow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChowNow