PlantFuel Expands Distribution into East Asia with the Largest E-Commerce Retailer in South Korea Coupang Plant-based wellness brand PlantFuel continues its global expansion through international distribution partnership with Coupang

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is pleased to announce its distribution into East Asia with South Korea's largest and most advanced ecommerce retailer Coupang.

Coupang is one of the largest e-commerce retailers in East Asia, often referred to as the Amazon of South Korea. Founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Bom Kim, Coupang has become a leading ecommerce company through a variety of advancements including their 24-hour Rocket Delivery service, grocery delivery called Rocket Fresh, music and video streaming service Coupang Play, Coupang Eats featuring real-time restaurant delivery, and Coupang Flex a marketplace for freelance services. PlantFuel further enhances Coupang's premium healthy and wellness portfolio.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Through this strategic distribution partnership with Coupang, PlantFuel is expected to generate rapid brand and revenue growth in Korea, as well as throughout the East Asia region including Japan, Taiwan and China.

"PlantFuel's global expansion is just beginning, and the East Asia market is an amazing region for prime growth with such a strong partner like Coupang," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

This partnership with Coupang to expand ecommerce distribution in East Asia comes on the heels of PlantFuel's strong growth on Amazon, forcing a shift in digital resources and inventory to meet demand. Heading into Q2-2022, PlantFuel is continuing to ramp up its multi-touch marketing efforts centered on digital strategies, alongside offline and partnership initiatives.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, "How did we ever live without Coupang?" Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

