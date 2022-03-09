SS&C Forms Long-Term Partnership with Australian Wealth Manager AMP

WINDSOR, Conn., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has established a new long-term partnership with Australian wealth management company AMP to provide technology services for its North investment platform.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C) (PRNewswire)

North is one of Australia's largest wrap investment platforms, providing advisers and their clients with access to a broad range of high-quality investments, delivered efficiently and cost effectively. SS&C will work closely with North's technology team as it continues to enhance the platform's digital and administrative capabilities for advisers and clients.

With high levels of automation and straight-through processing, SS&C's Bluedoor technology enables advisers to improve service efficiency for clients, while managing operating costs. Bluedoor enables wealth managers and superannuation providers to connect their digital gateways to multiple applications, providing customers access to real-time data across their accounts.

"We are pleased to be establishing a new partnership with SS&C, which reflects our continued commitment to investing in North's technology to support advisers and their clients in seamlessly and efficiently managing their investment portfolios," said Scott Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, AMP Australia Wealth Management.

"We are excited about our partnership with AMP and look forward to supporting the continued development of the North platform," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions, SS&C Technologies. "We look forward to working with AMP to deliver a superior registry solution and enable a stand-out digital experience for advisers and clients."

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C