Ansys Announces Financial Contribution in Support of Ukrainian Refugees After Previously Suspending Business Operations in Russia and Belarus

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) previously suspended all sales transactions and business development consulting activities in Russia and Belarus. Today, Ansys announced it will also make a financial contribution to Doctors Without Borders in support of Ukrainian refugees.

Ansys stands alongside the international community in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the horrific suffering and needless loss of life. Ansys continues to monitor the crisis and stands by employees who have family and friends affected by this tragedy.

Ansys remains committed to the actions of the global community in supporting an end to tragic events continuing to unfold in Ukraine. Ansys hopes for a rapid resolution to this crisis and a return to peace.

