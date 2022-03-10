Aspen Dental Celebrates Largest Ever VIBE Experience for New Dentists

- More than 350 new dentists and dental students from nearly 75 dental schools and residency programs came together in Chicago, making it the largest VIBE experience to date

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental celebrated the company's largest-ever VIBE experience in its new Chicago headquarters on February 26 and 27 – with more than 350 new dentist and dental students from nearly 75 dental schools and residency programs across the nation in attendance.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9025151-aspen-dental-largest-ever-vibe-experience/

The event, which is designed as an immersive experience in the Aspen Dental culture – showing how the company comes together to work as a team, as AspenOne – offers perspectives from Aspen Dental leaders and the independent doctors and practice owners it supports, and allows candidates to learn more about the company's mission, approach to learning and development, and the path to practice ownership. The VIBE Experience is designed to connect new dentists to career opportunities and elevate Aspen Dental patient care with the top emerging dental practitioners.

More than 350 attendees joined this year's event, including fourth-year dental students, residents, and recent dental school graduates – representing nearly 75 dental schools and residency programs in general dentistry, oral surgery, and endodontics.

Since the events began in March 2018, more than 500 dentists have committed to join Aspen Dental from the VIBE experiences alone – including nearly 50 so far in 2022.

"Our mission is to provide better care to more patients, and new dentists are a critical part of our continued growth and impact," said John Murphy, vice president of talent acquisition for Aspen Dental. "We continue to see that the next generation of dentists want to do well while also doing good, and we are committed to their success through mentoring, continued education and business support."

"This year's VIBE event was a fantastic success in recruiting and connecting with tomorrow's leading practitioners, who play a critical role in providing better care to more people," said Jeri Doris, chief human resources officer for TAG – The Aspen Group. "We are passionate about fostering the development of dentists in the Aspen Dental network, and we look forward to growing with the students who joined the Aspen Dental network at this year's event."

Attendees at VIBE participated in a dynamic and interactive agenda, offering a picture of what it's like to work in dentistry at Aspen Dental. The sessions included:

Insights from Bob Fontana, founder and CEO of Aspen Dental, and chairman and CEO of TAG – The Aspen Group, on why he started the company and his commitment to breaking down the barriers to care for both patients and providers

Perspectives from Dr. Raymond Cohlmia , executive director and chief operating officer of the American Dental Association on the future of the dental industry

A deep dive from Dr. Arwinder Judge, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental, about the company's commitment and investment in coaching, training and education for dentists throughout their careers.

A candid "Ask Me Anything" session featuring a panel of four young dentists who shared about their experiences joining Aspen Dental, growing confidence in their clinical skills and advancing on the path to business ownership.

Breakout sessions on specific topics ranging from business management and specialty integration to the latest products and technology including digital scanning and CBCT imaging, digital design, on-site digital labs and 3-D printing.

More than 500 interviews between graduating students and Aspen Dental practice owners during a four-hour career guidance and interview session.

This largest-ever VIBE experience comes at a time of significant growth and innovation for the company. Aspen Dental expects to open 90 new offices in 2022 and recently announced that its more than 975 offices will transform to all-digital by 2023. Earlier this month, the company also announced the TAG Oral Care Center for Excellence, a state-of-the-art clinical facility designed to provide comprehensive dental care at no cost to underserved Illinois residents. The center, which will open in summer 2022, is expected to serve 2,500 patients each year and will also educate hundreds of licensed dentists in the latest, most advanced dental technologies and clinical procedures.

For more information about Aspen Dental career opportunities, please visit: careers.aspendental.com.

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG - THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice®, WellNow® and ChapterSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

