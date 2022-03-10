CūtisCare & Learn Look Locate Partner To Promote Healing After Radiation

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CūtisCare USA is partnering with Learn Look Locate through its Hyperbaric Aware initiative to help educate women and the breast cancer community about the life-changing benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT). Many potential patients are not aware HBOT exists in their communities and many healthcare providers are unaware of how they can serve this at-risk population. For patients who suffer from late effects of radiation exposure, also known as Chronic Radiation Tissue Injury (CRTI) or Soft Tissue Radionecrosis (STRN), HBOT is often the only treatment that can prevent irreversible tissue loss or help the patient to undergo life-improving breast reconstructive procedures.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy shown to improve healing after radiation therapy in breast cancer patients

Dr. Enoch Huang, Medical Director for Hyperbaric Medicine and Chronic Wound Care at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, OR, shares that if you have had radiation as part of your cancer treatment, you may be a candidate for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, if you:

Have an ulcer or non-healing wound in the area that was irradiated.

Are having surgery to replace an infected breast implant or tissue expander in the breast that was irradiated

Require further reconstructive surgery in the area that was irradiated.

To ensure our community has access to the latest research and insights, there are now information sections on both Learn Look Locate and Hyperbaric Aware highlighting healing after radiation through HBOT. The Hyperbaric Aware website, in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, shares articles, latest research, and expert insight for physicians, patients, and the public.

CūtisCare offers hospitals and physician practices customized management solutions to begin providing next-level care for their patients. Visit cutiscare.com, as well as our social media channels, throughout the month of March to access educational resources highlighting more information regarding the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or to find a CutisCare Wound Care Center of Excellence.

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

About Learn Look Locate

Learn Look Locate was founded in 2018 as a global movement for support and education for breast cancer. Cynthia Jordan, Founder and CEO, is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Stage 2B breast cancer, even though she had annual mammograms. Cynthia decided that she would do all she could to ensure other women would be aware of the importance of early detection, as well as diagnosis and treatment options available, and—perhaps most importantly—the Community necessary to help women find a place for answers and support.

For more information, visit https://cutiscareusa.com or CutisCare LLC | LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, (904) 446-0708, kcaceres@cutiscareusa.com

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Healing after Radiation (PRNewswire)

Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine Management (PRNewsfoto/CutisCare LLC) (PRNewswire)

