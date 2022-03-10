Digi-Key Launches "Revolutionizing Automation" Video Series

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, today launched "Revolutionizing Automation," a new video series that explores cutting-edge automation and control technologies.

Digi-Key released a four-part video series called “Revolutionizing Automation” with Omron and Siemens. (PRNewswire)

Sponsored by Omron and Siemens, the four-part video series highlights how Digi-Key processes over 5.3 million orders annually with an efficient and effective supply chain enabled by the world's leading suppliers that are revolutionizing automation and control solutions including sensors, motors and controllers, robotics, connectors, power, RFID and more.

"Automation and control components are not only something that Digi-Key offers in its extensive product portfolio, but also something that we use every day to ensure that orders are fulfilled quickly, safely and effectively," said Eric Wendt, director of automation at Digi-Key. "Automation and control is a quickly-growing market that is essential to ensuring global supply chains continue to run smoothly throughout ups and downs, so we are excited to share more about Digi-Key's use of this technology in this video series."

The first video in the series, "Totally Integrated Automation," is currently live on Digi-Key's website. The episode showcases conversations with leaders at Siemens about the building blocks of Totally Integrated Automation Portal (TIA Portal) that are now available to Digi-Key customers.

The next episode, "Robotics and Machinery," offers a look at how Digi-Key is utilizing new robotics technologies from Omron, and others, to automate tasks throughout the Digi-Key warehouse. The video will be released in early April.

In late April, the third episode entitled "Inventory Management and Sorting," focuses on the Siemens products that are empowering the management of Digi-Key's new facility, a hub of automation solutions that manage one of the largest electronics catalogs in the industry.

The fourth and final video in the series is called "Efficiency and Worker Safety" and will be launched in May, highlighting the many ways Omron's automation solutions streamline routine tasks to keep workers safe.

"The theme of automation has a long and storied past that has paved the way for enhanced productivity, increased flexibility and reduced liability within the factory," said Mark Binder, director of channel at Omron. "As innovation continues to drive manufacturers to automate more processes, having the right partner in place is paramount in providing solutions that are integrated, intelligent and interactive. As a leader of automation technology, with solutions spanning the entire production process, Omron remains committed to empowering system integrators and machine builders to respond to changing demands while ensuring operational excellence."

"The future of the industry is already here," said Kurt Covine, director of partner sales at Siemens Digital Industries. "Automation is being followed by the digitalization of production. Digitalization promises important competitive advantages for businesses, such as increased flexibility, minimal downtimes, and higher quality. Our resources are finite, and we all need to do more with less. Partnering with Digi-Key gives our customers access to Siemens latest automation solutions to meet this challenge and realize the promise of digitalization."

To watch the video series and learn how Digi-Key is revolutionizing the future of automation & control, visit the Digi-Key website.

About Omron

Omron Automation is a world leader in automation technology. We have the most comprehensive portfolio in the world spanning sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and services. We are passionate about innovation and strive to pursue the ideal in automation, where people and machines work together in harmony. At our core, we develop next-generation technology to provide integrated solutions which optimize machines, production lines and enterprises - making manufacturing safer and more effective.

With over 30,000 employees in more than 120 countries, we provide global scale with local expertise and support wherever you need it. Together, with our Proof of Concept centers located throughout the world, we give customers full confidence that our solutions will work for the future they are building, and the freedom today to do what they do best–create world-class products.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

