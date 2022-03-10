Posterize Yourself with Phillips 66® at the Big 12 Basketball Championships

Phillips 66 gives every fan the chance to land their very own poster-worthy dunk at The Posterizer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate more than 30 years of living to the full at the Phillips 66® Big 12 Basketball Championship, Phillips 66 today unveiled The Posterizer, a one-of-a-kind interactive experience that lets basketball fans live out their dreams to make it onto an iconic basketball poster.

Poster dunks are the hallmark of every great basketball player. Characterized by an offensive player soaring and dunking the ball over a defensive player, memorialized poster dunks have adorned the bedrooms of basketball fans for years. The Posterizer gives Kansas Citians and Big 12 fans the chance to capture their very own poster-worthy dunk fit to print.

Participants will be led through the experience to take a dramatic shot as if dunking over an opponent. Phillips 66 will then work computer magic to stylize their dunk into a real, wall-worthy poster that each fan will get to take home.

"The Posterizer allows fans of all ages to embody the feeling of a basketball legend, even if just for a day," said Sunny Lopez, brand manager at Phillips 66. "We're thrilled to give fans a reason to celebrate themselves this year in addition to cheering on their favorite team."

The Posterizer will be open through Saturday, March 12 and is located on the south concourse near section 110. Other fun giveaways and activities will be available at Phillips 66 activation spaces throughout the tournament.

In addition to helping fans live out their basketball dreams, Phillips 66 worked with DonorsChoose to donate $100,000 to teachers in Amarillo, Lubbock and Kansas City. The brand is also honoring three extraordinary teachers as part of its fifth annual Live to the Full Heroes program. The Phillips 66 Live to the Full Heroes program was created in 2018 to honor members of communities surrounding Big 12 schools and recognize their contributions. The three heroes will be honored during halftime at the men's semifinal game on Friday, March 11.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championship is the longest-running collegiate relationship in history. As part of the relationship, Phillips 66 also makes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

