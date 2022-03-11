THE CARFAX 100 RECOGNIZES HIGHLY RATED USED-CAR DEALERS

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARFAX is unveiling The CARFAX 100, an elite group of dealers from around the nation who are unmatched in their verified customer review rankings. The dealers on The CARFAX 100 list all received more than 100 verified reviews in 2021 with an average of at least 4.9 stars out of 5. Here are the winners:

Last month, CARFAX announced the winners of the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer award. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers averaged a rating of 4.6 stars from verified customer reviews. The CARFAX 100 are all 2021 Top-Rated Dealers being recognized for not only for the exceptional volume of reviews but also their top-notch customer satisfaction.

"One of our key differentiators is to provide a superior customer experience while establishing trust and loyalty with our customers," said Robert H. Kurnick, President of Penske Automotive Group. "Being recognized by CARFAX with 11 dealerships that received a total of nearly 1,900 five-star reviews through CARFAX last year is an extraordinary acknowledgement of our team members that strive to exceed expectations of every customer."

"It's truly impressive when you dig into the review numbers on these dealerships," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "The CARFAX 100 dealers are taking customer service to the next level. Receiving more than 100 reviews, averaging at least 4.9 stars, is no easy feat and it's something to be proud of. These dealers are raising the industry bar when it comes to cultivating relationships with their customers and providing next-level service."

All CARFAX 100 dealers will receive a special award to display in their dealership to help them share their exceptional ratings from CARFAX.com. This is in addition to the suite of digital assets provided to all CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers as well as the highly coveted #GoldenCARFOX, arriving at 2021 Top-Rated Dealers this spring.

CARFAX , part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings , CARFAX Car Care , CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

