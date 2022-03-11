Indigo Completes Strategic Evolution to Digital Merchandising Application Provider

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Indigo Agriculture, the ag industry's independent technology platform provider, and The Andersons, Inc., (Nasdaq: ANDE), a diversified company leveraging enduring relationships and deep market expertise to add value across the ag supply chain, announced that The Andersons will act as counterparty to Indigo's remaining legacy grain contracts, helping to complete Indigo's evolution from a digital merchant to digital merchandising application provider.

Beginning with the launch of direct-to-buyer contracts as a cornerstone feature of its Market+ offer last year, Indigo has continued to demonstrate its commitment to serve as a neutral and independent partner of choice for the industry with milestones including the recently announced launch of new technology enhancements and integrated ag industry partnerships. Now, by securing The Andersons' support for its remaining legacy grain contracts, Indigo is removing itself from the transaction flow, enabling the continued expansion of Market+ to directly connect a wider set of stakeholders across the agricultural supply chain.

"The sustainability mega-trend is driving an economic and structural transformation of all industries. Agriculture can harness these transformative forces to meaningfully improve profitability and efficiency for farmers and the rest of the supply chain – and we hope to be the neutral, independent, and quality-driven partner to help navigate this transition," said Ron Hovsepian, CEO of Indigo Ag. "By removing itself from the business of buying grain, Indigo is proud to operate as an agnostic enabler, leveraging science and digital innovation to unlock new value for the mutual benefit of farmers and agribusiness."

"The Andersons has a 75-year legacy working with farmers with services that go beyond marketing grain to deliver value. We are excited for the opportunity to broaden our footprint by working with these growers," said Patrick Bowe, President and CEO of The Andersons.

ABOUT INDIGO AG

Indigo Ag improves farmer profitability, environmental sustainability, and consumer health through the use of nature-based and digital technologies. The company's core offerings – Carbon, Market+, and biotrinsic – integrate across the supply chain to optimize how the world's most impactful crops are produced, sourced, and distributed. Founded in 2014 with a mission of harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet, today the company's technology connects stakeholders across the agricultural ecosystem to unlock sustainability and profitability benefits for all.

ABOUT THE ANDERSONS, INC.

The Andersons, Inc., celebrating 75 years of service and named to Forbes list of America's Best Employers for 2022, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that connects business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

