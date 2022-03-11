Learn and Apply Balance: Structural Elements® Launches (se)®LAB to improve performance in work, life, and sport.

Doug Bertram and his team of fascia focused wellness providers launch an online platform, bringing their expertise to homes, schools, and businesses.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (se)® LAB is a revolutionary on-demand wellness platform that distills the expertise of the Structural Elements orthopedic wellness clinic, making that expertise available wherever and whenever you need it. With proprietary therapies backed by research and confirmed by experience, (se)® LAB programs strengthen the body's systems holistically, providing a myriad of benefits to people at any age and in any sphere of human activity.

Founded by Douglas Bertram, MTCM, L.Ac., Structural Elements® provides orthopedic wellness services from three clinic locations and brings the expertise of chiropractic, physical therapy, acupuncture/dry needling, massage, athletic training, and movement therapy to an integrated treatment solution. These professionals and others contribute to (se)® LAB bringing you a wholistic resource to assist everyone in their wellness journey.

Balance or imbalance in the body affects everything from our actions, to our thoughts, to our emotions. Whether you play professional sports, design software, or do construction for a living, (se)® LAB will help you perform better, feel happier, stress less, and recover faster.

Business and education leaders, take note: the optimized organizations of tomorrow will tap into the body's innate restorative power.

More information is available on this program at https://lab.structuralelements.com or reaching out to support@structuralelements.com.

About Structural Elements®:

Structural Elements® was founded on the idea that better orthopedic care exists and should be available to people everywhere. The approach was developed over decades of working on bodies and the Structural Elements®' Method was launched in 2006 by Founder Doug Bertram. Learn more at structuralelements.com.

