NRMP 2022 Main Residency Match Results Revealed Next Week for More Than 42,000 Resident Physician Applicants

Numbers of positions offered, U.S MD and DO Senior applicants highest on record

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is excited to announce Match Week for the 2022 Main Residency Match and "Match Day" on Friday, March 18. For Match applicants, Match Day symbolizes the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education, the day when they learn which residency training program they will attend as they begin their careers as physicians. It is a day filled with emotion as applicants reflect on all they have accomplished.

This year, the NRMP provided matching services to more than 42,000 applicants. The NRMP maintains a highly secure environment for applicants and programs to be able to rank their true preferences, confidentially, without undue pressure. The matching algorithm then attempts to place applicants into their most preferred training program that also prefers them.

"Throughout its 70 years of existence, the NRMP has been deeply appreciative of the trust Match participants, applicants in particular, have put in us to accurately and reliably manage their ranking preferences and help launch their medical careers," says NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN. "We are honored to play a small part in their journey, and we wish everyone the best."

Match Week Schedule

Match Week for the Main Residency Match takes place the third week in March. It is the period of time beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 14 when applicants learn if (but not where) they have matched to a residency training program and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18, when applicants and programs learn the results of the Match. On Monday through Thursday of Match Week, the NRMP sponsors the Match Week Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program® (SOAP®) for programs to offer positions that did not fill when the matching algorithm was processed to eligible unmatched and partially matched applicants.

On Match Day, Friday, March 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET, NRMP releases the results of the Match. The accomplishments of U.S. students are recognized by medical schools across the country during in-person and virtual Match Day ceremonies that begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 18. During the ceremonies, students receive personalized letters showing where they matched.

On Friday, March 18, the NRMP also releases the Advance Data Tables which includes key data about Match results. Additional data will be published in early May in the 2022 Main Residency Match Results and Data Book.

Join the Match Week Celebration!

The NRMP, along with the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM), the American Medical Association (AMA), the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), invite the undergraduate and graduate medical education communities to celebrate the 2022 Main Residency Match on social media. Match participants and the medical education community are encouraged to post pictures, videos, and congratulatory messages commemorating the event, and those interested in the transition from undergraduate to graduate medical education are encouraged to follow #Match2022 on social media for all things Match Week-related.

The Match Process

For applicants, the Main Residency Match process begins in September during the final year of medical school, when they apply to residency programs of their choice. Throughout the fall and early winter, applicants interview with programs. From February to early March, applicants and program directors rank each other in order of true preference and submit the rank order lists to NRMP, which processes them using a computerized mathematical algorithm to match applicants with programs. Research using the NRMP algorithm was a basis for awarding The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 2012.

About NRMP

The National Resident Matching Program® (NRMP®) is a private, non-profit organization established in 1952 at the request of medical students to provide an orderly and fair mechanism for matching the preferences of applicants for U.S. residency positions with the preferences of residency program directors. In addition to the annual Main Residency Match® for more than 47,000 registrants, the NRMP conducts Fellowship Matches for more than 60 subspecialties through its Specialties Matching Service® (SMS®).

To schedule an interview with NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, contact media@nrmp.org. Reporters should contact local medical schools and hospitals directly for details on their Match Day activities and residency program activities.

