Recycle Avengers is Calling All Players to Download New Gaming App

DALLAS, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a leading electronic waste recycling company, announced that Recycle Avengers is now available for download in the Apple and Android stores. According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, countries produce over 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste) annually. In response, Re-Teck worked with high school students and developed game concepts that mobilize young adults to make a difference. Re-Teck then contracted renowned global gaming developer, Triodoxic Digital Studios, and produced the educational gaming app targeting players ages nine to twenty-nine.

The app will be launched in over 120 schools nationwide with kickoff events that include in-person appearances by the game's characters, Kit and Bin. By developing a gaming app that is both fun and educational, Re-Teck aspires to educate students and their parents on the importance of properly recycling used electronics. Additionally, Re-Teck will place receptacles in libraries, schools and restaurants where players will deposit certain used electronics and scan QR codes on the receptacle to gain extra game points.

"At Re-Teck, we felt an urgency to reach and educate this younger demographic on the dangers of used electronics being improperly discarded in landfills where they can leak dangerous chemicals into the environment," stated Tony Wang, CEO of Re-Teck. "The hope is the game inspires them to take an active role in their homes, schools and communities as they engage and educate others to properly recycle electronics. Recycle Avengers enlightens players to the possibilities that exist when we recycle, repurpose and reuse discarded electronics."

Participants who advance through the game have the opportunity to win prizes including gift cards, t-shirts, and posters provided by national sponsors. Re-Teck's Dallas-based marketing firm, The Time Group, has added corporate sponsors to provide additional incentive for players, as well as coordinating game characters appearances at upcoming events.

To learn more about Recycle Avengers, visit www.recycleavengers.com. To schedule an appearance by Kit and Bin at an event, contact Margaret McKoin at 817.403.0866 or by email at margaret@thetimegroup.net. For more information on Re-Teck, visit https://www.re-teck.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ReTeckUSA/, on Instagram @reteckusa or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

margaret@thetimegroup.net

1-817-403-0866

View original content:

SOURCE Re-Teck