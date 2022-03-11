Sage Path Financial Advisors Growing Rapidly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Path Financial Advisors is happy to announce the recent hire of Mar Anderson, its second Administrative Assistant, within six months. The new hire enhances our ability to continue providing holistic financial guidance and retirement planning for our clients, with a high level of customer service.
"We are thrilled to be expanding so rapidly. In 2021, we grew by 168%, and 2022 forecasts show even more growth! Mar will enhance our ability to follow our vision to provide all of our clients a clear journey through their financial world," says Jason Fuchs, Managing Director, Sage Path Financial Advisors. "Mar brings over 14 years of experience to the table along with a strong track record of high performance, problem-solving, and customer service. Mar is a powerful resource in the workplace and radiates positivity."
Benefits of the new hire include:
- Improved operational processes
- Enhanced customer service
- Added problem-solving capabilities
About Sage Path Financial Advisors: Providing financial advice and guidance. Sage Path helps improve all elements of your financial life whenever, however, you need it.
Jason Fuchs, AAMS®
Managing Director
Sage Path Financial Advisors
904-366-9388
jfuchs@sagepathfa.com
512 Rosebud Ln, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
SOURCE Sage Path Financial Advisors
Securities and investment advisory services offered through FSC Securities Corporation (FSC), member FINRA/SIPC. FSC is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of FSC.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Sage Path Financial Advisors