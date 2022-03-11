WISCONSIN OFFICE OF OUTDOOR RECREATION'S MARY MONROE BROWN RECEIVES "TOP 25" HONOR AS AN HSMAI EXTRAORDINARY MIND

MADISON, Wis., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) has selected Mary Monroe Brown as one of the "The HSMAI Top 25: Extraordinary Minds in Hospitality Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization" for 2021. The 19th annual list recognizes the "best of the best" in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries.

The 2021 "Top 25" recipients were judged by a panel of senior industry executives for their recent work based on the following criteria: creativity and innovation, cutting edge sales or marketing campaigns, triumph in challenging situations and/or sales efforts that resulted in dramatic gains.

"The 'Top 25' is our annual hot list that celebrates the sales, marketing and revenue optimization leaders and innovators in our industry," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, President and CEO of HSMAI. "Throughout the pandemic and into the recovery, these extraordinary professionals have risen to each challenge and met unprecedented circumstances with creativity, strength and ingenuity. These leaders are empowering recovery."

Under Brown's leadership, the Office of Outdoor Recreation was the first organization of its kind in Wisconsin and one of the first in the Midwest, supporting and uplifting the state's multibillion-dollar outdoor recreation industry. Its overarching aim is to bring together Wisconsin's diverse outdoor industry stakeholders and provide support and resources to position the state as a top outdoor recreation destination while growing the industry to ensure the economic health and overall well-being of the state and its residents. With nearly half of the state covered by forests, bordered by two Great Lakes and the mighty Mississippi, outdoor recreation is a top driver for visitation to the state, making the Office of Outdoor Recreation an integral part of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

"It's such an honor to have been singled out this year as part of the HSMAI Top 25," Brown said. "This special recognition is shared with the entire outdoor recreation industry and the Office of Outdoor Recreation's partners, who work on a daily basis to elevate Wisconsin's outdoors."

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Mary Monroe Brown has built her life and career upon her passion for the outdoors and connecting the state's communities, businesses and nonprofits to make a lasting difference. As the first Director of the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation, Brown draws on her previous work experience that ranges from leading effective sports marketing and public relations divisions for the Waterloo, WI-based Trek Bicycle Corporation, to fundraising and marketing for nonprofits through her woman-owned consulting business.

Brown's achievements will be honored by HSMAI on March 30, 2022, at a special reception in Boca Raton, Florida. She joins a long list of prestigious honorees, including Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers who was recognized as a 2020 Top 25 Mind in Hospitality Sales, Marketing and Revenue Optimization.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners, and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals & their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as HSMAI Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and Revenue Optimization Conference. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter and HSMAI YouTube.

About The Wisconsin Department of Tourism

The mission of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism is to inspire travelers to visit Wisconsin. Because we believe in the power of exploration and travel, we work to market the state as a premier travel destination. By executing industry-leading marketing programs and establishing strategic partnerships, the Department plays a significant role in generating greater economic impact for Wisconsin through tourism. Learn more at industry.travelwisconsin.com.

About the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation

The Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation uplifts the state's outdoor recreation industry and its partners for the economic health and overall well-being of the state and its residents. In recognition of significance of outdoor recreation to Wisconsin's tourism product the Office was established within the Department of Tourism to serve the broader industry including outdoor recreation businesses, manufacturers, guides and nonprofits. Learn more at outdoorrecreation.wi.gov.

