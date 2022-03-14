Distinguished Programs Taps Cindy Prouty for Executive Role

Insurance expert responsible for regional sales in New England territory

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Cindy Prouty has joined Distinguished's sales team as regional sales executive for the New England territory including CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, and VT. Cindy brings over 30 years of experience in sales and insurance company relations to her new role.

(PRNewsfoto/Distinguished Program Holdings LLC) (PRNewswire)

"Cindy's breadth of knowledge in the insurance space and previous experience developing and fostering relationships with insurance companies make her an ideal fit for this role," noted Kurt Meister, senior vice president of business development at Distinguished Programs. "Now joining a team responsible for providing specialized products and services, she will play a pivotal part in Distinguished's continued growth."

In her new role, Cindy will work with agents and brokers throughout the New England area to choose proper insurance programs for clients across the full range of specialized products and services offered through Distinguished Programs.

Prior to joining Distinguished Programs, Cindy served as Regional Vice President for Satellite Agency Network (SAN) in the Northeast, where she was responsible for membership service, development, and insurance company relations for all SAN Group member agencies in eastern Massachusetts. In a previous role as a Regional Sales Manager at Nationwide Insurance and Financial Services, she was responsible for strategic business planning and developing marketing strategies for twenty Nationwide offices.

Cindy holds a B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Mt. Holyoke College and an MBA from Bryant University. She is licensed for Property & Casualty and Life & Health. She will be based in Massachusetts.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Property and liability products are distributed through a national network of agents and brokers. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC