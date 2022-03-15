Helping Hand for Relief and Development Marks 11 Years of the Syrian Refugee Crisis

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) has provided humanitarian assistance to over 2 million Syrian refugees from 2020 to 2021. Since 2013, HHRD's Middle East North Africa (MENA) office in Jordan has been assisting Syrian refugee families with 13 programs and projects. Approximately 6.8 million Syrians are refugees or asylum seekers, with another 6.7 million internally displaced. Overall, 13.5 million Syrians have been forcibly displaced, accounting for more than half of the country's population. Children make up roughly half of those affected by the Syrian refugee crisis.

More than 80% of Syrians live in abject poverty, earning less than $1.90 a day. Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced in northern Syria in 2020, and humanitarian organizations are struggling to meet their basic requirements for shelter, clean water, and food.

HHRD's MENA team has been working in Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey delivering relief through 13 programs. Millions of Syrian refugees living in tents or makeshift dwellings across Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and a few other nations suffer from the constant threat of succumbing to inclement weather. HHRD's Infrastructure Development program has gifted them "Caravans of Hope Shelter Homes", assisting 3,150 beneficiaries in 2020-2021.

In 2020-2021, HHRD's In-Kind Gifts program has helped 1,822,000 refugees with essentials such as clothing, shoes, hygiene kits, and much more. Almost 80,000 refugees received Qurbaani and food packages.

With 2.4 million Syrian children out of school, HHRD's Education Support program has helped provide an education for 3,269 Syrian refugees in the past 2 years. Almost 5,000 orphans were given support through HHRD's Orphan Support Program.

Almost 4,000 Syrian Refugee beneficiaries have received help through HHRD's Water for Life and Water Sanitation and Hygiene Programs, including restrooms and clean drinking water through trucks. HHRD ensured that, no matter the circumstances, refugees were provided with basic hygiene to keep safe from infections, with nearly 50,000 refugees receiving Emergency Relief during these pandemic times.

