Justice Law Selects GrowPath Case Management Platform After Stalled Implementation With Competitor

GrowPath has signed a new law firm out of Plantation, FL.

DURHAM, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath has signed a new personal injury law firm client, Justice Law, after the firm decided to make the switch from a competitor's software that proved more difficult to implement and dragged out the process as a result. Based in Plantation, FL, Justice Law represents victims in many areas of law, including personal injury, wrongful death, car accidents, and medical malpractice.

Managing Partner Cam Justice noted, "After months of delays trying to implement another well-known case management software, we made the decision to switch to GrowPath. Everything – from their responsiveness, to their attention to detail, to the accessibility of people at the highest levels of the organization – has made GrowPath a completely different and positive experience for us, and we're thrilled to be working with them."

GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman said, "GrowPath is a game changer for firms like Justice Law. We can help them identify and sign the best cases, manage those cases efficiently, and optimize each team member's productivity." GrowPath helps firms of all sizes grow their client bases and manage that growth effortlessly with 27 patented tools and designs.

About GrowPath

GrowPath is a cutting-edge legal case management software delivering industry-leading solutions for personal injury law firms. By partnering with GrowPath, in addition to the benefits of using a market-leading platform, firms get access to some of the best and most creative minds in the industry. From the individuals leading our company to those working closely every day with our clients, we have years of real-world expertise building successful plaintiffs' firms. GrowPath is empowering firms to boost revenue by improving the efficiency of the services they deliver. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

