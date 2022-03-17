Dutch university medical center orders Sectra's digital pathology solution for full-scale primary diagnostics

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a digital pathology contract with Erasmus University Medical Center (Erasmus MC) in the Netherlands. The solution will enable pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that is not possible with microscopes. This will reduce variation and increase efficiency in primary diagnostics, thereby improving cancer care.

"With Sectra's digital pathology solution, we are able to integrate it with our vendor-neutral archive (VNA). That makes it possible for us to access images from various diagnostic areas, which will provide us with an integrated workflow across departments. It means that we can cooperate better and ultimately provide even better patient care," says Prof. Dr. F.J (Folkert) van Kemenade, Head of Pathology at Erasmus MC.

Using digital images of tissue samples instead of physical glass slides, Sectra's solution allows pathologists to instantly access and share current and historical images and information between departments and hospitals and to benefit from evolving technology such as AI. The digital solution provides pathologists with assistance at critical decision points, such as grading or performing more precise measurements. It also enables image analysis, which in turn reduces variation and improves the precision of tasks such as cell counting. Digital access further facilitates second opinions and external reading resources as well as enabling integrated diagnostics.

"Sectra's previous experience of digitalization projects for full-scale primary diagnostics within pathology, both in the Netherlands and globally, will be a great asset and we look forward to taking this step together to improve cancer care," says Prof. Dr. van Kemenade.

Sectra's solution will be integrated with surrounding IT solutions such as the laboratory information system (LIS) used at Erasmus MC. It will provide pathologists with a complete overview of the patient history in one application and enable workflow orchestration to drive the reporting workflow according to sub-specialties, rules, and priorities. The solution's vendor-neutral approach also gave Erasmus MC the freedom to select the scanner vendor of their choice.

The contract was signed in March 2022.

Sectra's pathology solution is part of its enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

