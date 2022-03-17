EHTH LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies eHealth, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in eHealth, Inc. ("eHealth" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EHTH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of eHealth investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 26, 2018 and July 23, 2020. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

EHTH investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email

at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in eHealth during the relevant time frame, you have until March 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

