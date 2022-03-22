PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE POWERED BY TICKETMASTER TEAMS UP WITH Q30 INNOVATIONS TO HELP BETTER PROTECT LACROSSE ATHLETES

The Q-Collar is the only FDA-cleared, proven solution to help protect the brain from the effects of head impacts.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced today that the league will partner with Q30 Innovations to raise awareness and promote adoption of the Q-Collar, an FDA-authorized device that provides athletes with an added layer of brain protection. As part of the partnership, Q30 will equip athletes across all eight PLL teams with the Q-Collar.

"The PLL is committed to player health and safety. We're always looking for new ideas to protect our athletes and extend their playing careers," said Co-Founder and CEO Michael Rabil. "We're proud to be the first professional sports league partnering with Q30 Innovations, whose Q-Collar is research-backed, safe, and effective."

Michael Sowers (Waterdogs LC), Jesse Bernhardt (Chrome LC), Marcus Holman (Archers LC), and Jack Rowlett (Chaos LC) have already added the Q-Collar to their roster of protective equipment. "The Q-Collar has given me the confidence to play like myself again knowing it is helping keep my brain protected – I won't step on the field without it," said Waterdogs LC attackman Michael Sowers, who started wearing the Q-Collar in 2021.

"After an in-depth review of the studies behind the Q-Collar, I'm confident that the Q-Collar offers our athletes a safe and added protection against those cumulative, repetitive head impacts so common in all contact sports," said Dr. Catherine Logan, MD, MBA, Head League Physician, Premier Lacrosse League. "The Q-Collar is a welcome new innovation to help keep our players safe."

"We are extremely excited to be working with the PLL and the best players in the game to bring player safety to the forefront of lacrosse," said Tom Hoey, Co-CEO of Q30 Innovations, "The PLL's commitment to innovation, the high standards they have for the league, their partners' brands, and an incredibly engaged fanbase all make this the ideal partnership for Q30 and the Q-Collar."

In February 2021, the FDA authorized the marketing of the Q-Collar to help protect athletes' brains during head impacts. The FDA clearance was based on a thorough review of 10 years of research conducted independently by leading medical and research institutions across North America. As reported by the FDA, advanced imaging showed no significant changes in deeper tissues of the brain (white matter regions) in 77% of the group of athletes who wore the Q-Collar, while significant changes in these regions were found in 73% of participants in the non-Collar group. The Q-Collar provides an added layer of protection for athletes aged 13 years and older.

