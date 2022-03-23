Jacksonville University to offer Practical Nurse (PN) certification

The one-year program prepares students to become practical nurses, helping to fill a critical local labor gap.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to meet the growing need for nursing staff in local healthcare systems, Jacksonville University announced it is adding another pathway into the nursing profession with its one-year Practical Nurse program, offered in partnership with Baptist Health and the Jacksonville University Healthcare Simulation Center (HSC).

Jacksonville University is now accepting applications for its new Practical Nurse program, scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022. (PRNewswire)

Approved by the Florida Board of Nursing, the Jacksonville University Practical Nurse Program is designed to give students real-world, hands-on instruction to prepare them to sit for the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX). Upon graduating from the program and passing the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nursing (NCLEX-PN), students are eligible to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and will have the opportunity to earn a work-promise agreement from Baptist Health. Baptist Health will provide a $2,000 scholarship to each student in the program.

"Our university's thoughtful, future-focused discussions with longtime partners such as Baptist Health never stop; we stay close to them so we can be an agile partner in higher education," said Jacksonville University President Tim Cost. "We are proud to partner with Baptist Health once again to create a program that responds to critical workforce needs and aligns with the strategic focus of regional healthcare providers."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 9 percent growth in LPN positions in the next decade. No prior clinical experience is required for the program, making it ideal for those looking to break into the nursing field or seeking a career change. Health systems are seeking to hire more LPNs as an effective way to improve patient-to-nurse ratios, quality of care and patient safety.

"Licensed practical nurses play a critical role on our nursing team and are a vital part of our future. We look forward to working with JU to help grow and educate the future workforce for Baptist Heath and beyond," said Tammy Daniel, DNP, MA, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Baptist Health.

Starting in August of 2022, the Practical Nurse program will comprise a mix of premier classroom instruction, 45 hours in Jacksonville University's cutting-edge, collaborative Healthcare Simulation Center located on Beach Boulevard, and 585 hours of real-world clinical practice in a local healthcare facility.

The 31,443-square-foot, state-of-the-art Healthcare Simulation Center resembles a hospital emergency room and allows students to train on high-fidelity medical manikins that breathe, blink and respond like real patients. It provides learners with invaluable experiential learning that complements an interdisciplinary course curriculum.

Baptist Health is Magnet™-designated, which is considered the gold standard among health care organizations that meet American Nurses Credentialing Center standards for quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovations in professional nursing practice. The 20-year partnership between Jacksonville University and Baptist Health dates back to 1982 when the two organizations collaborated to establish what is now the Keigwin School of Nursing. In 2021, JU and Baptist Health partnered to create Florida's only 12-month Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, receiving overwhelming demand for a limited number of student spots.

The Florida Board of Nursing granted approval for the program in March, and Jacksonville University will seek Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) approval for the program.

Jacksonville University is hosting a Virtual Information Session for the Practical Nurse (PN) program at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 28. Attendees will learn more about the program, the admissions process, and the JU Healthcare Simulation Center from JU faculty and staff. Applications for Jacksonville University and Baptist Health's Practical Nurse program are open now for the first cohort until April 15. To apply for the program or register for the Virtual Information Session, visit ju.edu/lpn.

About Jacksonville University

As northeast Florida's premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South, with back-to-back Top 30 rankings in 2020 and 2021. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, and Psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Healthcare Administration. With its four colleges, eleven schools and two institutes, Jacksonville University's 235-acre riverfront campus is minutes from downtown and from beautiful area beaches.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South and Wolfson Children's Hospital – the region's only children's hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area's only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women's services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; primary and specialty care physicians' offices throughout Northeast Florida; and Baptist Home Health Care by BAYADA. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care, which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com.

Contacts:

Laura Phelps

Sr. Director of Communications

Jacksonville University

lphelps5@ju.edu

Cindy Hamilton

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Baptist Health

cindy.hamilton@bmcjax.com

