MacKenzie Scott Invests in Team Rubicon with a Gift to Expand its Impact for Humanitarian Crisis and Build Resiliency for Vulnerable Communities Globally

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Rubicon today announced receipt of a seven million dollar donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to support the organization's global humanitarian, disaster relief, and rebuilding initiatives.

Since launching in 2010, Team Rubicon, a veteran-led humanitarian organization, has responded globally to disasters and crises big and small - those that have been in the headlines and those that didn't even make local news. In an effort to bring equity into disaster and humanitarian response, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services - from mitigation to immediate response, rebuild services - rebuilding safe and resilient homes, and humanitarian services - providing medical aid and assistance to people around the world.

"We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for investing in Team Rubicon's mission," stated Art delaCruz, CEO of Team Rubicon. "As disasters and crises have changed, our response to them must also change. The tragedy in Ukraine, the increase in the severity of tornadoes and hurricanes, and the ongoing pandemic shine a light on the increasingly urgent needs of vulnerable populations. Ms. Scott's donation will have a tremendous impact on our ability to say yes where we are needed most, stay until the job is done, and leave a community stronger than ever."

Trust-based philanthropy empowers organizations to focus gifts in areas where they see the ability to make the greatest impact. This is especially crucial for an organization like Team Rubicon because it provides the resources necessary to rapidly respond whenever and wherever disaster and humanitarian crises occur. With this investment, skilled saw teams and heavy equipment teams can be on the ground working within hours of a storm passing through Louisiana. It will allow volunteers to conduct fire mitigation in wildfire prone areas in Colorado. Medical professionals can travel to meet the needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ukraine. Skilled tradesmen can travel to Selma, AL to rebuild safe and stable homes. Finally, the organization can invest in training its 150,000+ volunteer base to build community resilience across the country.

Team Rubicon's actions and investments are driven by the humanitarian principles in the relentless pursuit of alleviating human suffering. The organization believes in investing in the right places to drive impact in vulnerable communities, being accountable to donors and survivors, collaborating with local partners, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to accomplish the mission.

