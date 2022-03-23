Voler Strategic Advisors recognized at the State Level for School Communication Efforts

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the culmination of a two-year period that presented a variety of challenges requiring extraordinary communication efforts in education at district and county levels, the California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) announced the winners of the 2022 Excellence in Communication Awards.

The work of Voler Strategic Advisors was recognized with four CalSPRA awards for promoting school districts' efforts to proactively engage with the public, including promoting messaging about COVID-19 safety, student achievement during remote learning, affordable housing opportunities for educators and awareness through video storytelling.

Category Distinction Project Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Multimedia Materials Excellence Bilingual Multimedia Campaign to Increase COVID-19

Awareness and Safety among School-Aged Children from TK to 8th Grade Special Events Excellence 8th Grade Promotional Ceremonies Tactics - Media Relations Merit Affordable Housing for Teachers Crisis Communication and Issue Management Merit Video Messaging

"It is extremely exciting to honor education communicators with this award," said CalSPRA President Matthew Jennings. "CalSPRA members across California helped lead our school communities through the challenges of this pandemic, providing effective communication in the face of uncertainty and polarization. Now, more than ever, successful communication is at the heart of public education."

Voler CEO Perla A. Rodriguez expressed enthusiasm about the partnerships with education leaders that effectively reached communities across the state. "To know that we are working towards a common goal to empower, educate and touch people's lives is incredibly rewarding and serves as a motivator for our team to continue to strive for excellence."

CalSPRA's Excellence in Communication Awards program recognizes superior achievement in meeting strategic goals through high-quality communications and public relations programs. Each entry is evaluated by seasoned communication professionals from around the country on the overall excellence of the entry. Awards were presented at CalSPRA's Annual Conference and Awards Banquet on March 10 in Sacramento.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve. For more information: www.volersa.com

About CalSPRA: The California School Public Relations Association (CalSPRA) is a nationally recognized leader in school communications with a membership of more than 600. Members represent school districts and county offices of all sizes, ranging from the largest urban districts to those located in remote areas serving one or two schools, as well as other professionals in the field of education. For more information: www.calspra.org

View original content:

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors