Algonomy to Showcase Real-Time CDP for Omnichannel Personalization at Shoptalk 2022, Las Vegas

In Booth 11028, Algonomy will demonstrate how they are powering better decisioning for retail.

SAN FRANCISCO and BENGALURU, India, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy, the only Made-for-Retail Customer Engagement platform, will showcase its industry leading Real-time Customer Data Platform, and AI-powered Personalization Solution, designed to increase customer lifetime value in booth 11028 at the Shoptalk 2022 .

Over 400 retailers and brands including Walmart, Price Chopper, rue21, Pizza Hut, Tiffany & Co, Helzberg Diamonds, Carrefour, Big Y, Chedraui, McDonald's leverage Algonomy's solutions to create a single view of consumers across online & offline systems, and for decisioning intelligence to drive hyper-personalized engagement and experience across the consumer journey.

Consumers inherently seek memorable experiences, inspiration, individual expression and solutions to their needs. With digital, consumers move at a faster pace, they want brands to connect with them when, where and how they'd like. It's not enough to have great products, retailers need to offer great shopping experiences that cater to individual tastes and preferences. To do this, retailers need to uncover the consumer context and make every experience individualized and memorable.

Algonomy with its retail-specific Algorithmic Customer Engagement stack encompassing a Real time CDP , Omnichannel Personalization and Customer Journey Orchestration solutions helps marketing and commerce leaders win their customers' long-term loyalty.

This AI-powered platform helps retailers:

Unify consumer context by understanding every individual across stores and digital, across demand and supply.

Make contextually relevant decisions by combining past behaviour and present context for real-time, in-the-moment engagement.

Leverage this intelligence to orchestrate personalized inbound and outbound engagement across touchpoints for a consistent, frictionless journey.

"Over the past few years, companies have been forced to reimagine the way they engage with customers. Building a strong customer experience is becoming critical for strengthening a company's bottom line and this requires a customer-centric, decisioning approach. Algonomy is built to help retailers address the unique needs of their consumers," said Sarath Jarugula, Chief Product Officer, Algonomy.

"Algonomy's Real-time CDP unifies identities, creates granular customer segments and enables intelligence-infused decisions for real-time customer engagement. All this with a marketer-friendly UI right from data onboarding to activating campaigns. This intelligent audience is activated in real-time for personalized inbound and outbound engagement across physical and digital touchpoints and across customer journeys which is optimized to enhance ROI while significantly driving customer lifetime value up," added Sarath.

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. To learn more, visit www.algonomy.com .

