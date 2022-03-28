Adani Group Accelerates Enterprise-Wide Digital Transformation Strategy with Google Cloud

Organizations team up to modernize Adani's IT operations for future scale and drive group-wide innovation

AHMEDABAD, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adani Group today announced a multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud to power the next phase of innovation across India's fastest-growing diversified business portfolio.

Specifically, the strategic collaboration will tap each organization's expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernize the Adani Group's IT operations at scale.

"The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business redefine its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational, but will also require new forms of industry collaboration," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. "We are pleased to work with Google Cloud across its multidimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organization, which potentially opens up new business areas for us."

The first phase of the partnership is well underway, with the Adani Group making swift progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premise data center and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.

Moving Adani's 250+ business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud's secure, reliable and high-speed cloud infrastructure will centralize workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.

"The Adani Group is paving the way toward a cloud-first future, and we're thrilled to partner with the company on landmark projects that will support its innovation and future growth. Adani's SAP migration is one of the fastest we've seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, the Adani Group is the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in Logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), Resources, Power Generation and Distribution, Renewable Energy, Gas and Infrastructure, Agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), Real Estate, Public Transport Infrastructure, Consumer Finance and Defence, and other sectors. Adani owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of 'Nation Building' and 'Growth with Goodness' – a guiding principle for sustainable growth. The Group is committed to protecting the environment and improving communities through its CSR programmes based on the principles of sustainability, diversity and shared values. Further information at www.adani.com .

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

