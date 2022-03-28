TEL AVIV, Israel, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the rising demand for sports cards, with an average of one sports trading card bought every second only on eBay, it has become increasingly harder to get comprehensive visibility of the sports card market. As a result, collectors often have to spend hours flipping through catalogs and frequently miss out on brief windows of opportunity to purchase their favorite cards.

ANYLOT’S AI PLATFORM – A GAME CHANGER FOR SPORTS CARD MARKET. Credit: AnyLot.com (PRNewswire)

Meet AnyLot.com , an AI platform that monitors millions of cards from thousands of marketplaces and auction sites across the web to notify collectors when they find items matching their collection preferences. This first-of-its-kind platform ensures collectors never miss an opportunity to buy the specific cards they spend countless hours seeking out. Every week, AnyLot serves thousands of collectors, from first-time buyers to veteran collectors, investors, and dealers – for free.

"With fractional visibility of the global markets, collectors frequently miss once-in-a-lifetime chances to buy cards they love. Closing this gap is extremely valuable for the new generation of collectors and alternative investors," says Barak Edut ."We've built an artificial intelligence engine that solves this problem."

AnyLot is a subsidiary of Artbrain Ltd., an art and collectible-oriented B2B SaaS platform. Artbrain has pioneered artificial intelligence software that predicts collectors' preferences and sends personalized recommendations. The underlying technology analyzes customer behavior to discover the most relevant matches between the seller's customer base and available items. Artbrain is the world's only platform built for auction houses and art galleries to support business growth.

About AnyLot's team:

AnyLot's core leadership team offers a potent mix of technical and business experience and a deep love and passion for the collectibles industry. Each team member is an art and collectibles specialist with proven experience as an entrepreneur. They have all driven ventures to remarkable success, exhibiting the tenacity, commitment, and hustle it takes to win.

