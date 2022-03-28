Avenge Bio Appoints Claudio Dansky Ullmann, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

NATICK, Mass. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing the LOCOcyte™ immunotherapy platform for the precision administration of potent immune effector molecules to treat solid tumors, today announced the appointment of medical oncologist, Claudio Dansky Ullmann, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Dansky Ullmann join Avenge as our Chief Medical Officer at this key stage of our clinical pipeline development," said Michael Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Avenge. "Dr. Dansky Ullmann's extensive expertise in oncology drug development will be instrumental in advancing our lead therapeutic candidate, AVB-001, into the clinic for the treatment of metastatic peritoneal cancers. Furthermore, Dr. Dansky Ullmann's diverse experience during his tenure at the National Cancer Institute and across the industry will further build our clinical and regulatory strategy and capabilities."

"I am excited to join Avenge with the goal of advancing the development of its novel pipeline and its lead product AVB-001 through the IND process and into the clinic later this year," said Dr. Dansky Ullmann. "This is an exciting time for Avenge Bio after the recent publication in Science Advances of its preclinical research that establishes the LOCOcyte™ immunotherapy platform's proof of concept in animal models. I am confident that the LOCOcyte™ platform has the potential to bring novel treatment options to patients with difficult to treat solid tumors".

Dr. Dansky Ullmann brings over 25 years of experience in clinical oncology and immuno-oncology drug development, both as a scientist and as an industry executive. Most recently, he was the Chief Medical Officer of MaxCyte CARMA Cell Therapies, where he oversaw clinical development, operations, regulatory and translational medicine functions. While at MaxCyte, Dr. Dansky Ullmann led the early development from IND-stage to First-in-Human of a CAR cell therapy targeting mesothelin in ovarian cancer and peritoneal mesothelioma.

He previously served as SVP, Head of Clinical Development at Infinity Pharmaceuticals, where he led the late-phase development of Duvelisib, including pivotal registration studies in CLL and iNHL which was subsequently approved as Copiktra® for both indications. Prior to Infinity, Dr. Dansky Ullmann was Senior Medical Director, Global Clinical Lead, of Oncology Clinical Research at Takeda. Before joining Takeda, he worked at the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) as a senior investigator participating in numerous early-phase and late-phase clinical trials. He also held research roles at the National Institute of Health and postdoctoral fellowship positions in tumor immunotherapy and drug resistance at the NCI. Dr. Dansky Ullmann received his M.D. from the Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina.

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 based upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology. In January 2022, Avenge announced the closing of a $45 million Series A financing co-led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund and CAM Capital, with participation from sole seed investor Longitude Capital and new investors Rock Springs Capital, and Pappas Capital. To learn more about Avenge visit www.avengebio.com.

