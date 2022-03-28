Brickell City Centre Continues Momentum with Nine New Tenants

Nike by Brickell to open first Florida location; also joined by Black Tap Burger, Puttshack, and more

MIAMI, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC), a landmark destination for dining, entertainment, shopping, culture, and community developed by Swire Properties, is further diversifying its value proposition with an exciting roster of new tenants. The nine new arrivals will help propel BCC closer to its vision of a vibrant and modern Miami neighborhood with options for all, with options spanning from uber-luxury to everyday basics.

To start, three tenants will be making their much-awaited Florida debut at BCC. On the retail side, Nike has designated BCC to be the future home of the first Nike Live concept store in Florida. Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini-golf experience, will be expanding the Centre's entertainment offerings. On the dining side of things, New York's "cult eatery" Black Tap Burger will be serving its signature burgers and decadent Instagram-worthy CrazyShake milkshakes.

With no such thing as having too many dining options, The Henry will arrive with its dining spaces that are bursting with charm and energy to indulge in delicious eats and cocktails; Miu's Tea will soon be introducing its Taiwanese original bubble tea to the Brickell neighborhood; and Café Americano will open a location at The Shops offering foodies food and drinks that are made fresh all the time for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or something from the late-night menu.

To add to the remerchandising of the Centre, Azulu, a modern Colombian clothing brand known for its feminine resort silhouettes with a Latin flair, will also be joining BCC in a move that will mark the brand's first storefront in Miami. Designer sunglass giant Sunglass Hut (which just celebrated 50 years of bringing warmth and joy through their sunny styles last year) and Warby Parker (one of the only carbon-neutral eyewear brands in the world) are also set to open their doors at the buzzing center of the Brickell community by end of year.

"The addition of more approachable brands to The Shops is a testament to our commitment to creating a vibrant, modern hub at BCC that serves everyone and is representative of a modern Miami," said David Martin, vice president of retail for Swire Properties. "After a successful 2021, where sales were up 121% since the pandemic and foot traffic was up 11 percent compared even to pre-pandemic levels, we're celebrating Brickell City Centre's fifth anniversary by becoming better suited to serve long-time locals, newer Miami residents, and our national and international visitors alike – all under the same umbrella."

Most recently, on the retail side, The Shops at BCC welcomed Marciano, Intimissimi, Solid and Striped, and Rebag. San Francisco-based preventative healthcare startup Forward Health is also among the most recent additions. These lifestyle, clothing, hospitality, and entertainment tenants are also an important part of Swire Properties' larger goal of ensuring The Shops at BCC is a dynamic, engaging, diverse, and inclusive community hub that serves the needs of the neighborhood.

"Having closed out 2021 with The Shops at Brickell City Centre 98 percent leased, this new and improved mix of tenants will be an exciting point of difference – not to mention a key contributor to our fierce momentum and continued success in 2022 and beyond," said Teri Hernandez, who recently transitioned into her role as The Shops at BCC's General Manager.

Brickell City Centre is at 701 South Miami Ave. For more information, visit www.brickellcitycentre.com.

Recently opened retailers (in chronological order):

Marciano (November 2021) – Marciano offers a collection of apparel and accessories on the end of the fashion forefront. The brands versatile creations craft the perfect special occasion outfit, work wear and evening wear looks, enriched by eye-catching jewelry, belts & handbags. Located on Level 3, Block A.

Intimissimi (December 2021) — Intimissimi is a high-end lingerie shop that offers collections specializing in bras, briefs, lingerie, vests, and pajamas for women and men. Located on Level 2, Block C.

Forward Health (December 2021) — Forward provides preventive primary care combining world-class doctors with advanced medical technology, including biometric body scans, genetic testing and real-time blood testing in 12 minutes. This marks Forward's first Florida location with teams of physicians from Harvard Medical School, Dartmouth, UCSF and Cedars Sinai Hospital with prominent angel investors like Ashton Kutcher and Eric Schmidt. Located on Level 3, Block A.

Solid and Striped (December 2021) – Solid & Striped creates timeless swimwear, apparel, and accessories for women and men made from the finest globally sourced fabrics. Luxury essentials for the leisurely lifestyle, Solid & Striped is crafted with attention to detail and evokes a feeling of nostalgia. Located on Level 1, Block B.

Rebag (February 2022) - Rebag is the authority in buying, selling, and trading luxury accessories including handbags, fine jewelry, watches, and small leather goods. With over 50 designer brands and tens of thousands of items to shop, Rebag is the ultimate destination for refreshing your closet or unloading once-loved items from your collection.

Additional retailers coming soon (in chronological order):

Azulu (Q1 2022) – Azulu is a Colombian brand that offers ready-to-wear & resort clothes with modern prints, femininity, and silhouettes. To be A Block, Level 1.

Nike Live (Q2 2022) – Nike Live concept stores are specifically designed to be a service hub for local NikePlus members. This will mark Nike Live's first location in Florida. To be located A Block, Level 1.

Sunglass Hut (Q3 2022) – Sunglass Hut started as a small family business running a kiosk in a Miami mall and since has expanded to more than 3,000 stores worldwide offering the greatest selection of designer sunglasses choosing among the most stylish brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and more. To be located B Block, Level 3.

Miu's Tea (Q3 2022) – Miu's Tea brings the Taiwanese original bubble tea to Miami, mixes with milk or fresh fruit to make the best taste bubble tea. To be located B Block, Level 3.

Puttshack (Q4 2022) – Puttshack is leading the field with it's a one-of-its-kind, upscale tech-infused mini golf game, powered by patented Trackaball technology while also offering a globally inspired, mixologist-obsessed signature bar and restaurant. Each course will feature technology that provides automated scoring, bonus point opportunities, interactive games at each hole, and more. To be located C Block, Level 4.

Café Americano (Q4 2022) — A featured cafe on the Las Vegas strip, Café Americano is a place for all to enjoy classic American dishes as well as Latin fare made with high-quality ingredients. The cafe will now open a location at The Shops offering foodies food and drinks that are made fresh all the time for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or something from the late-night menu. Located on Level 3, Block B.

Warby Parker (Q4 2022) – Warby Parker offers high-quality eyeglasses, sunglasses, contacts, and eye exams at an affordable price. To be located B Block, Level 2.

The Henry (Q1 2023) – A fusion of industrial and classical influences and operated by the Sam Fox Group, The Henry's open dining spaces are bursting with charm and energy to indulge in delicious eats and cocktails. To be located B Block, Level 1.

Black Tap Burger (Q2 2023) – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer is an international gourmet burger restaurant chain run by restaurateur Chris Barish. The restaurant was described as a "cult eatery" by the New York Post for its creatively decorated milkshakes. In 2016, Black Tap received Time Out Magazine's People's Choice award for 'Best Burger'. To be located A Block, Level 4.

About Brickell City Centre

Brickell City Centre is a landmark $1.05 billion, 4.9 million square-foot mixed–use development in downtown Miami from Swire Properties Inc, one of South Florida's leading international developers of real estate, known for its $1 billion master–planned development of Brickell Key. The project's first phase includes a 500,000-square-foot luxury and premium retail centre, two residential towers, the 352-room East, Miami hotel and two mid-rise office towers. The project is LEED®-registered for Neighborhood Development – currently one of the largest in the U.S. Sustainability elements include the $30 million CLIMATE RIBBON™; a masterpiece of art and science, the elevated trellis spans 150,000 square feet, connecting the project's three city blocks and acting as an environmental management system. Once the largest private-sector project under construction in Miami, Brickell City Centre began vertical construction in 2013. More information is available at www.brickellcitycentre.com.

