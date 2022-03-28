CAE celebrates 75th anniversary with focus on high-tech future

MONTREAL, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a focus on its high-technology vision for the future. Founded by Ken Patrick in 1947, the company has grown from 18 employees refurbishing radios in a hangar in Saint-Hubert, Quebec, to a global team of more than 13,000 in over 35 countries delivering innovative training and operations-support solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare sectors.

To highlight its 75th and its new mission and vision, the company launched a new corporate video.

"CAE has been at the forefront of innovation for over 75 years thanks to the talent and passion of dedicated employees who have contributed to our success over the decades," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Safety and readiness are of paramount importance in our evolving world. With digitally immersive solutions, we are shrinking the gap between the virtual and physical worlds to equip people in critical roles – pilots, crew members, defence forces and healthcare professionals - with the expertise and confidence to perform at their best every day. I am more excited than ever for CAE's high technology future."

CAE is building technology to accelerate the development and safe adoption of world-changing innovations like electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) in Civil Aviation, multi domain synthetic environments in Defense and Security, and CAE Maestro Evolve digital twin simulation in Healthcare. This new technology focused on digital immersion will help build the next generation of intelligent solutions.

Over the course of the next year, CAE will mark its 75th anniversary with employee celebrations, customer appreciation activities, and by volunteering initiatives in the communities we call home.

Watch our corporate video here

Watch our historical video here

Learn more about CAE's history on our website: https://www.cae.com/about-cae/history/

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of 75 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 13,000 employees, 180 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAE INC.