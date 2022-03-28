FRAME Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform to Power the Brand's Modern Retail Experience

American fashion brand launches NewStore to unify mobile point of sale, order management, inventory, store fulfillment, and clienteling

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, announced today that American fashion brand FRAME has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its retail business. By powering the brand's mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) , order management , inventory , and store fulfillment solutions, NewStore is now the backbone of FRAME's retail operations.

(PRNewsfoto/NewStore, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

FRAME is known for its collections in denim, cotton, leather, and cashmere, and it strives to design a modern versatile wardrobe with the finest natural materials. The fashion brand sells its products through e-commerce, wholesale, and in 15 retail stores today. Most recently, FRAME opened its first international store in London, expanding its global footprint. As it continues to grow its retail presence, FRAME is reinvigorating its customer experience and prioritizing technology's role in creating a seamless shopping journey.

"While we pride ourselves on providing an excellent customer experience, we're always looking for ways to enhance our shopping journey by blending our online and offline channels in a friction-free way," said Jens Grede, Co-founder, FRAME. "NewStore is enabling us to optimize our growing business with omnichannel capabilities that scale and create an even more personalized shopping experience."

Through its partnership with NewStore, FRAME is enabling its employees with the tools and data required to provide the best shopping experience possible. Store associates can view sales, gauge product inventory across store locations, and complete mobile checkouts to improve customer convenience and maximize profitability. Now that all of FRAME's store locations are live on the platform, the brand will work with NewStore to further enhance the customer journey by rolling out features that allow employees to better guide shoppers and create more meaningful relationships.

"Retail stores should be operating as an extension of e-commerce. Customers want seamless access to products, modern fulfillment options at little to no cost, and quick and contactless payments. These expectations are difficult to meet without a global omnichannel solution," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "With enterprise-wide access to inventory and the right technology in place, FRAME is offering the direct-to-consumer experience that is required to win in retail today. This is critical as they grow the business."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About FRAME

FRAME is an American fashion brand renowned for its collections in denim, cotton, leather and cashmere. The company's founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede strive to design a modern versatile wardrobe through signature denim fits, cotton shirting and coveted leather pieces. Since the brand's inception in 2012 in Los Angeles, California, FRAME has evolved from making handcrafted denim to offering ready-to-wear and accessories collections in the finest natural materials. FRAME is committed to sustainable and fair manufacturing practices, balancing profit with a commitment to people and planet. Today, FRAME is sold through its own retail stores and e-commerce as well as through leading department stores and boutiques across the world.

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

