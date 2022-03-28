Gogo's AVANCE Systems Reach 1 Million Business Aviation Flights

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE systems today reached 1 million flights since the platform launched in August of 2017.

"Demand for connectivity is at an all-time high and Gogo is delivering a world-class experience for customers who are doing data-heavy activities while in flight," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "AVANCE continues to deliver across the widest variety of aircraft in business aviation from the Cirrus Vision Jet to ultralong-range global aircraft."

AVANCE is the most successful broadband product ever launched in business aviation with 2,504 business aircraft flying with an AVANCE L5 or L3 system onboard as of Dec. 31, 2021.

With increased demand for interactive data-intense applications like Zoom, FaceTime and Office 365, in the fourth quarter of 2021 Gogo saw a 38% increase across all systems in megabytes consumed per flight, and a 29% increase in flights per day compared to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Today AVANCE L5 offers the easiest upgrade path to Gogo 5G. AVANCE L5 is delivering 2 to 7+ Mbps speeds with very low latency, which is critical for real-time video conferencing applications like Zoom or Microsoft Teams. Gogo 5G will deliver ~25 Mbps on average with peak speeds between 75-80 Mbps, and Gogo remains on track to launch 5G in the second half of 2022 – on time and on budget.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of Dec. 31, 2021, Gogo reported 2,504 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,400 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,567 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at https://www.business.gogoair.com.

