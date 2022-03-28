JET IT CEO GLENN GONZALES WINS TOP AVIATION AWARD

Gonzales Awarded AOPA's Second Annual Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Aviation Inspiration Award

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Gonzales, co-founder and CEO of private jet fractional ownership company Jet It and co-founder and President of sister company Jet Club, has been recognized for his industry-changing efforts by receiving the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Aviation Inspiration Award.

CEO Gonzales not only embraced General McGee's ethos, but he also had a personal relationship with the celebrated pilot.

On March 23, AOPA hosted the sixth annual Hoover Awards Gala at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. APOA President Mark Baker presented Gonzales with the coveted award, which honors the life and legacy of General Charles McGee, best known for his role with the Tuskegee Airmen, the Army Air Corps' first African American fighter squadron. The honor is bestowed on the aviator who best lives up to the ideals of McGee through encouraging and inspiring generations to come.

"To receive an award named after a man of General Magee's accomplishments is humbling. The number of positive contributions he made to our society regarding race relations, excellence, and mentorship are the reason that Jet It can exist. As a personal friend and mentor, I am eternally grateful to his legacy," said Gonzales.

Gonzales, a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, Lieutenant Colonel in the USAF Reserves, and long-time aviation industry expert has become a major disruptor in private air travel today. He not only embraced McGee's ethos, but he also had a personal relationship with the celebrated pilot. In 2018, Gonzales took McGee on a Jet It plane to celebrate his 99th birthday, and it was the first time the fighter pilot took the controls of an aircraft in 37 years.

About Jet It

Jet It utilizes a hybrid-fractional ownership model based on days – not hours – which allows owners to use the fleet freely. Jet It can customize your day as you see fit. A Jet It owner based in Chicago, IL picked up a client in Savannah, GA, flew to a meeting in Atlanta, GA, stopped in Hilton Head, SC for some fresh seafood, then flew back to Chicago, IL, all in one day. This trip would have been impossible with commercial travel, costly to charter, and impactful for an individual using a jet card program. This is one of several examples of how Jet It owners utilize their jet to increase productivity and value. More information can be obtained by visiting https://www.gojetit.com/

About JetClub

JetClub is an innovative private jet usage model that combines the newest jet aircraft with a sharing economy to provide members with an affordable, private, fast, and intelligent solution. Client members have the flexibility and convenience of owning a business jet without the traditional administration, concerns, and expenses. The Club has a dedicated flight operations team to take care of pilot training, maintenance, logistics, international operations, and a concierge desk that manages all travel details and trip support. It was co-founded by Vishal Hiremath and Glenn Gonzales for Asian, European, and South American regions. More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.jetclubgroup.com

