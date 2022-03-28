THE SAMUEL LAW FIRM FILES CLASS ACTION AGAINST SAFETY-KLEEN INC. AND CLEAN HARBORS, INC.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Samuel Law Firm has filed a federal class action lawsuit against environmental Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc. and its parent company, Clean Harbors, Inc., on behalf of eight current and former employees. The suit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that the nationwide environmental services provider Safety-Kleen, based in Richardson, Texas, and Clean Harbors, of Norwell, Mass. failed to comply with the Federal Labor Standards Act and various state labor laws by knowingly failing to pay its non-exempt employees overtime compensation.

According to the allegations contained in the 36-page complaint which can be found at https://thesamuellawfirm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Safety-kleen-complaint-FILED.pdf, filed by Michael Samuel, Esq., the eight named plaintiffs worked as Safety-Kleen sales and service representatives in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey during various periods from 2010 to the present, and also staffed household hazardous waste collection events for Clean Harbors on weekends, typically working significantly more than forty hours per week, but were not paid overtime compensation.

According to the ten-count complaint, the defendants also allegedly failed to pay the two New York based plaintiffs "spread-of-hours" compensation, required under New York Labor Law, for daily shifts lasting longer than ten hours. The lawsuit further alleges that the employees were not provided with proper wage notices, or weekly wage statements. The ten-count class action complaint requests a compensatory award of unpaid overtime, minimum wage, and "spread of hours" pay, back pay, statutory and liquidated damages, interest rate and attorney fees.

