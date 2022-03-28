Statement by Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Elite World Group ("EWG") and Silvio Scaglia on "Status Quo Order on March 25, 2022, by the Court of Chancery of the state of Delaware:

NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanny J. Davis, attorney for Elite World Group ("EWG") and Silvio Scaglia, issued the following public statement in order to correct the record and avoid any confusion in the marketplace due to prior misstatements of fact:

In the case filed by Julia Haart v. Silvio Scaglia and Freedom Holding, Inc. and Elite World Group, LLC in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, the Court issued the following "Status Quo Order" – see link here -- that does not constitute a decision by the Court as to the propriety of the parties' actions at issue or as to the claims or defenses of either party.

In relevant part, the Court ordered, effective immediately until the Expiration Date of the Order, and subject to various restrictions on business decisions by Freedom Holding, Inc. ("Freedom") and EWG set forth in the remaining sections of the Order pending final resolution of the case, that:

(a) Silvio Scaglia is the sole director of Freedom.

(b) Silvio Scaglia and Paolo Barbieri are the directors of EWG.

(c) Paolo Barbieri is the Chief Executive Officer of EWG.

(d) Julia Haart holds no positions at either Freedom or EWG.

I once again respectfully request that any media interviews of Ms. Haart going forward reflect the above Court Order and correct any misstatements inconsistent with the Order.

