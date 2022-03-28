Urban Outfitters Makes Psychedelics Mainstream by Launching PSYCHEDELIC WATER® In Stores & Online

LOS ANGELES , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters launches visionary brand Psychedelic Water into 130 stores and on UrbanOutfitters.com. This new partnership with Psychedelic Water and Urban Outfitters signals not only a perfectly paired lifestyle community and customer synergy, but it marks a remarkable national shift in psychedelics going mainstream.

Powered by a psychoactive, lightly carbonated blend that creates a sense of euphoria for a hangover-free experience, the addition of Psychedelic Water to the Urban Outfitters lifestyle lineup will not only offer sober-curious and non-alcohol drinkers something new to experience, but a way to elevate their mood.

The award-winning brand and first legal psychedelic consumer product of its kind is literally quenching the thirst of innovators and original thinkers. The team behind Psychedelic Water has sparked a movement in creating an original category all their own.

Immediately recognizable from their one-of-a-kind holographic packaging, Psychedelic Water has infiltrated pop culture, recording studios, colleges, music festivals, travelers, artists, social media, and more by fueling creative thinkers. They have gained viral TikTok popularity with more than 15 million views and fanatic devotees, including leading journalists who have raved about its taste, effects, and mission in Business Insider, Inside Hook, Mashed, Vice, Thrillist, Foodbeast, and more.

"Partnering with Urban Outfitters is a huge step in our mission for spotlighting and trying to destigmatize the use of Psychedelics to mainstream audiences," says Psychedelic Water founder Keith Stein. "Out of the gate, the reception from UO and its customers has been amazing. We are beyond proud to be partnered with such a culture-defining group who align with our vision."

Created with organic and sustainably sourced kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract, Psychedelic Water's breakthrough FDA compliant formulation allows for a state of mind designed to help express your authentic and inspired self. Prickly Pear is the newest juicy flavor in the Psychedelic Water lineup, with Hibiscus+Lime , Blackberry+Yuzu , & Oolong+Orange Blossom rounding out the mouthwatering collection.

