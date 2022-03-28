Walmart Recognizes Taylor Farms® as the 2022 Food Supplier of the Year

SALINAS, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taylor Farms was recognized as Walmart's 2022 Supplier of the Year within the Food category, announced at the 2022 Walmart Supplier Growth Forum. This recognition shines a light on Taylor Farms' role as a consistent top performer and supplier within Walmart's produce and deli sectors.

"We're extremely honored to receive this recognition from our longstanding partner," said Mark Campion, President, Taylor Farms Retail Group. "Our strong partnership with Walmart spans across 20 years and is rooted in the mutual goal of delivering healthy, fresh foods to consumers across North America. We look forward to continuing to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Thank you, Walmart!"

While receiving this award, the Taylor Farms team was acknowledged for the production shifts that were swiftly implemented across numerous facilities to ensure store shelves were full of the fresh foods that consumers want and need.

"The entire Taylor Farms family is grateful for this recognition," said Bruce Taylor, Founder and CEO, Taylor Farms. "This award is recognition of the dedication and hard work our team members bring to their jobs daily. We value our strong partnership with Walmart and are thankful of the trust they have in Taylor Farms to deliver the healthiest, freshest foods to their customers."

Taylor Farms is a leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in "The Salad Bowl of the World" Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter .

