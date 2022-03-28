Wingstop Inc. to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022, and Host Investor Day on May 17, 2022

DALLAS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The company also announced that it will host an investor day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

A press release with fiscal first quarter 2022 results will be issued before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The conference call will begin at 10:00 AM EST and can be joined telephonically by dialing 1-877-259-5243 or 1-412-317-5176 (international). A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international), then entering the replay code 6028413. The replay will be available through Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at ir.wingstop.com under the 'News & Events' section.

Investor Day 2022

The company will host an investor day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, starting at 10:30 AM EST. Michael Skipworth, President & CEO, will be joined by members of the company's leadership team to discuss the company's previously communicated strategic priorities and growth catalysts.

The event and accompanying presentation can be accessed through Wingstop's Investor Relations site at ir.wingstop.com under the "News & Events" section or directly by clicking here.

This event can also be joined telephonically in listen-only format by dialing 1-877-259-5243 or 1-412-317-5176 for international participants. A replay of the event will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event and will be accessible through Wingstop's Investor Relations site.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,700 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and thigh bites, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,731 as of December 25, 2021. During the fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021, Wingstop generated 61.3% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. Over the next three years, Wingstop intends to increase digital sales through continued investments in its technology platform and scaling its platform globally.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work, was named as a finalist for The Innovation SABRE Award's Best New Product/Brand Launch category for its Thighstop campaign, and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

