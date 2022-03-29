ArbiterSports discusses the ongoing problems with high school sportsmanship with prominent athletic director and famous coach, Darryl Nance.

SANDY, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArbiterSports, with headquarters in Sandy, Utah, recently sat down with Darryl Nance of South Carolina to learn his approach to dealing with high school sportsmanship issues, including poor behavior among parents and fans. Nance, one of the prominent educators on this matter, brings a unique perspective to the challenges of sportsmanship though his service and dedication to high school sports which approaches legendary status.

Nance has served as a teacher and coach for 29 years, and has 22 years of experience as an athletic administrator. He is a Certified Master Athletic Administrator by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) and Certified Interscholastic Coach by the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS). Mr. Nance is a member of the South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association (SCAAA), serving on the Board since 2001 and as President in 2006. He has been recognized with the NIAAA State Award of Merit and has been named the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association's Athletic Director of the Year as well as SCACA and NFHS State Basketball Coach of the Year. He is a 1985 graduate of Furman University and a 1992 graduate of the United States Sports Academy.

In Arbiter's recent article with Nance, found here, he explains to parents why sportsmanship matters by saying, "Here's why I tell parents to never yell at an official. If you behave badly, officials won't officiate; there won't be any games played; you'll never watch your kid participate; those kids will never experience the thrill, excitement and education-based value that athletics can teach them; and then, because of your belligerence, you didn't just ruin it for your kid, you ruined it for everyone."

In addition to explaining the merits of good sportsmanship, Nance includes parents in the process, even involving them in their kid's practices. In the end, because of his innovative methods, Darryl Nance has made a difference, "I create a family unit and make all parents sit together behind our bench during games. They don't just cheer for their kid; they stand and cheer for every kid. This creates a greater sense of sportsmanship, and believe me, other teams and their families notice how we behave."

ArbiterSports, founded 37 years ago in Sandy, UT, is the leading software platform for managing sporting and scholastic events in high school and college institutions. In addition to scheduling and managing events of all varieties, Arbiter also offers solutions in online registration and digital payments of 1099 workers in schools throughout the country. Arbiter's product solutions reach and impact 65 million Americans each year, one in every five of us, and can be found in more than 35 states in the U.S.

