Businessolver Adds to Pinnacle Partner Program in Strategic Expansion to Benefits Technology Ecosystem

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businessolver®, a leader in SaaS-based benefits technology and services, today announced the expansion of its exclusive Pinnacle Program™ with the addition of two preferred solution partners and three voluntary benefit providers. Pinnacle Partners™ work with Businessolver to build seamless integrations, empathetic employee experiences, and provide cost-savings for clients within its proprietary technology system, Benefitsolver®.

"It's important that we help our clients arm their employees with the benefit options that fit a variety of lifestyles and needs," said Michelle Lockhart, Businessolver Vice President of Carrier and Partner Relations. "Leveraging a preferred voluntary benefits and solution provider program is just one of the ways we help employers round out their benefits strategy. By adding additional partners to the Pinnacle program, we can ensure a diverse suite of options available to employees directly in the Benefitsolver ecosystem."

Businessolver is pleased to announce five new partners to its Pinnacle line-up:

Accolade - Accolade provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven, and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Grounded in human relationships, Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction.

Aetna Accident, Critical Illness, and Hospital Indemnity – Aetna has been underwriting and selling insurance for over 150 years, and their Supplemental Health division has over 20 years' experience selling and servicing voluntary benefits. Aetna is one of the industry's fastest growing group voluntary benefits carriers due to its flexible plan designs, attractive group rates with available multi-line discounts, exceptional service and our unique claims model are designed to drive voluntary benefit claim utilization.

MetLife Legal – MetLife Legal Plans provides protection at every step. It offers real and tangible results in the form of legal representation and consultation. The protection is not only a result of affordability and accessibility—but also due to the range of covered legal services. The legal plan is built around your needs and offers access to an experienced attorney network; digital tools to complete wills, power of attorney, and living trusts; comprehensive coverage; and cost-effective year-round legal help.

MetLife Pet - MetLife Pet offers flexible, customizable and innovative pet insurance for their furry family members. MetLife Pet Insurance plans offer a wide breadth of coverage for accidents and illnesses in addition to preventive care options including coverage for chronic conditions, exam fees and no per-incident limits. A hassle free claims process makes sure you get reimbursed quickly for covered claims. With access to discounts and offers on pet care (where applicable) and the MetLife Pet app to submit and track claims and manage your pet's health and wellness, MetLife Pet helps parents care for their pets with confidence.

SWORD Health – SWORD Health provides virtual physical care for back, joint, and muscle pain which is proven to work better than in-person physical therapy. SWORD's mission is to free two billion people from physical pain, one at a time, using clinically proven technologies and techniques to help people feel better, fast.

Launched in 2019, Businessolver's Pinnacle Program was formed to ensure the highest-level benefits experience for employers and employees alike, making it easier to select and activate one's holistic benefits program while improving data exchange and management. To be invited into the Pinnacle Program, carriers and solution partners commit to a dedicated service model, a streamlined integration process, and the ability for employees to enroll and engage with products and programs from Benefitsolver and the MyChoice® Mobile App.

By providing dedicated service and seamless integrations for Businessolver clients, these providers join an exclusive group of existing Pinnacle Partners: Aflac, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Identity Protection, Aura, Castlight, Cigna, Cirrus MD, The Hartford, Hello Heart, Lincoln Financial Group, MetLife, Pets Best, Prudential, Recoop, Rightway, Securian, Transamerica, and Voya.

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology and services supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

