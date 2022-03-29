Camden Property Trust Set to Join S&P 500; Matador Resources to Join S&P MidCap 400; Vir Biotechnology to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) will replace People's United Financial Inc. (NASD: PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (NYSE: MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASD: VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4. S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
April 4, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Camden Property Trust
CPT
Real Estate
S&P 500
Deletion
People's United Financial
PBCT
Financials
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Matador Resources
MTDR
Energy
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Camden Property Trust
CPT
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Vir Biotechnology
VIR
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Matador Resources
MTDR
Energy
