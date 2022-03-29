Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media Secures Mr. Beast Video for Experian Client; Reaches 30 Million+ Views in first week.

DALLAS, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, an agency that provides top brands with powerful yet efficient marketing strategies and media services, turned to a top-tier influencer to bring their Experian client amazing results with a YouTube campaign. Camelot partnered with Mr. Beast to create a now-viral video to grab the attention of the difficult-to-to reach male consumers, ages 18-24.

(PRNewswire)

The video's mid-roll integration showcases a woman tight-top walking from one cliff to the other for $20K cash, while Mr. Beast talks about Experian Boost, a financial product available at no cost that helps to empower consumers to contribute positive payment history directly into their Experian credit file for an opportunity to instantly increase their FICO Score.

This is part of a growing trend of agencies turning to top-tier influencers for large-scale campaigns to communicate to audiences that may not be consuming traditional media.

"Camelot has always done a great job of helping us focus on the right target, the right proposition and then let those choices guide our media decisions," said Steve Hartmann, Head of Integrated Marketing, Experian Consumer Services. "In this case, there is no more impactful way to reach consumers early in their financial lives than partnering with Mr. Beast."

Working with the Night Media agency, Camelot was able to connect Experian with a whole new audience who had no awareness of Experian Boost, Experian Go and the other ways Experian can help them improve their financial health and save money.

"This collaboration with Mr. Beast is the ideal way to reach a male 18-24 audience that is essential for our client partners at Experian, in exactly the place where they are most engaged," said Ben Cooper, President & COO, Camelot. "We could not be more thrilled with these initial results."

About Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media

For nearly 40 years, Camelot has been helping a select group of clients create profitable and sustainable growth. Founded in 1983, Camelot provides top brands (and those aspiring to be) in the retail, financial services, travel, sports, ecommerce, and QSR industries with fact-based, bottom up marketing solutions across both linear and digital media. We do this through a unique formula of people, structure and process, working in concert with a premier network of media, technology and venture relationships. Our edge is a fact-based approach and an entrepreneurial spirit. To learn more, visit camelotsmm.com

Media Contact: Mary Lester, mary@mplpr.com; 214-490-3480

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media