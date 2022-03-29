Cardo Systems unveils the all-new PACKTALK generation - The PACKTALK EDGE. Greatness. Reborn.

PLANO, Texas, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extensive research and development, Cardo is proud to announce a new generation of the world's best motorcycle communications system, the all-new PACKTALK EDGE.

PACKTALK EDGE (PRNewswire)

Key highlights include:

New slim design with no external antenna.

Second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), with faster and easier grouping, and wide-band intercom.

Upgraded Natural Voice engine.

Enhanced JBL Sound.

Improved noise-cancelling microphone.

Magnetic Air Mount for effortless and secure attachment of unit to any helmet.

PACKTALK EDGE takes Cardo's award-winning DMC technology one step further, boasting second-generation DMC connectivity with an unparalleled deep wideband sound quality, a simpler and faster grouping process in DMC mode, faster pairing in Bluetooth mode, and Live Intercom Bluetooth support.

Helping cement its 'edge' over its predecessors, the PACKTALK EDGE has enhanced sound thanks to redesigned JBL speakers and three new sound profiles, snaps to any helmet using a new magnetic cradle, and boasts an improved noise-cancelling microphone.

Other features include 13-hours of battery life, USB-C and fast charging as standard – a quick 20-minute charge gives users two hours of ride time and 1.5-2 hours delivers a full charge. Over-the-air software updates via the Cardo Connect App mean no cables or Wi-Fi adapters are required to ensure the PACKTALK EDGE is loaded with the latest firmware. Completing the offering is an extensive 3-year warranty.

Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems, comments: "The PACKTALK EDGE is the best communication device we have ever developed and is a fantastic flagship addition to our extensive range of communicators. This latest offering is a testament to Cardo's three pillars – quality, purposeful innovation and user-first. Innovation is in our company's DNA and our newest flagship is a testament to that."

The new PACKTALK EDGE has an MSRP of $389/€389 and will be available from retailers in late April or alternatively, is available now at www.cardosystems.com. PACKTALK BOLD will continue to be offered along-side the PACKTALK EDGE and available world-wide.

Download the full press pack here.

For more information, visit cardosystems.com or join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo is the world-leader in wireless communication and entertainment systems for powersports users. Cardo was the first to introduce a Bluetooth motorcycle communication system and was the first to introduce Mesh communicators in 2015. The company's products are now available for purchase in over 100 countries.

Cardo Systems (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cardo Systems