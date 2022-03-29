Cortes Campers North Carolina Dealer Took Delivery on its First 17-ft Cortes Camper Becoming the Exclusive Dealer for the State of North Carolina

EUCLID, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortes Campers, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced their distributor, Sanford Auto Brokers in Sanford, North Carolina, has been granted exclusive rights to sell Cortes Campers RV travel trailers in the state of North Carolina.

Cortes Camper is precision-engineered using high-performance molded fiberglass composites. The fiberglass layers are bonded to a core material providing a stronger, lighter weight camper. The entire exterior is sealed tight in marine-grade gel coat, an advanced technology developed for high-performance offshore racing boats. (PRNewswire)

Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of US Lighting Group said, "Sanford Auto Brokers was the first Dealer to join the Cortes Campers family with specific territories in North Carolina. We are very happy to announce that we have awarded them exclusive dealership rights for the entire state. We value their loyalty to the Cortes Campers brand and look forward to a long-lasting relationship. Sanford Auto Brokers took delivery on their first Cortes Campers 17-ft travel trailer on March 24th. To debut the camper, they incorporated a new concierge's service to shuttle customers for free to and from their local airport, RDU Raleigh Durham International, when flying in to see the Cortes Campers travel trailers."

Mr. Corpora continued, "Cortes Campers is ramping up production to accommodate the tremendous interest and orders we are getting for this camper model. We take pride in producing a high-quality product for this rapidly growing sector of the RV industry, appealing to consumers who are looking for ways to take more control of their life and travel. The Cortes Campers 17-ft travel trailer has a full kitchen, wet bath, and entertainment center in a small living space. The panoramic view with windows on 3-sides gives the camper an air of roominess."

Every Cortes Camper is precision-engineered using high-performance molded fiberglass composites. The fiberglass layers are bonded to a core material providing a strong, lighter camper. The entire exterior is sealed tight in marine-grade gel coat, an advanced technology developed for high-performance offshore racing boats. The result: a scientifically technologically advanced trailer built to outlast anything else on the road.

About US Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries, Cortes Campers, LLC, a manufacturer of molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers, Fusion X Marine, LLC, a boat manufacturer, and Futuro Houses, LLC, a fiberglass house manufacturer. The Company, its subsidiaries and affiliate, have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio.

For additional information: uslightinggroup.com

About Cortes Campers, LLC

Cortes Campers is a revolutionary manufacturer of state-of-the-art recreational vehicles utilizing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter weight, stronger, and more durable RV travel trailers and campers.

For additional information: cortescampers.com

Cortes Campers 17-ft travel trailer has a full kitchen, wet bath, and entertainment center in a small living space. The panoramic view with windows on 3-sides gives the camper an air of openness. (PRNewswire)

