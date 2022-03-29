FLINT LAW FIRM AND RAEFAN GROUP MERGE TO FORM THE PREEMINENT LITIGATION FIRM, FLINT COOPER, LLC

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the legal industry's most prestigious firms - Flint Law Firm, LLC. and Raefan Group - announced today that they have merged to form the preeminent litigation firm, Flint Cooper, LLC. The new firm will be co-led by founding partners Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both of whom are world-renowned for their accomplishments litigating asbestos-related cases and 5th Amendment Takings cases.

By joining forces, Flint Cooper immediately scales the reach and velocity with which the firm manages a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Currently, Flint Cooper is actively working on a caseload worth over $17B the majority of which is comprised of post-judgment collections and damages phase litigation. Flint Cooper has offices in Dallas, Edwardsville, and Paducah.

"Our firms have always respected and supported each other when it comes to shared values around client commitment and reputational excellence," says Ethan Flint, Co-Founder of Flint Cooper. "Together the growth we have created represents meaningful benefits to our existing roster of clients and our ability to bring our expertise to a broader scope of new clients around the world."

"This strategic combination achieves a larger geographical footprint, extensive resources, and a broader network," added Jeff Cooper, Co-Founder of Flint Cooper. "The deep well of experience, intellectual power and untouchable track record that our teams bring to the table makes Flint Cooper the best counsel and advocates to have in any claimant's corner."

ABOUT FLINT LAW, LLC

Founded by renowned litigator Ethan Flint, Flint Law Firm handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, cases involving terminal illnesses, and cases involving the taking of private property by the federal government. To date, Flint Law Firm, LLC has represented thousands of clients suffering from asbestos-related diseases including mesothelioma and lung cancer. Ethan currently represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government than any single firm in the country.

ABOUT RAEFAN GROUP

Raefan Group is a full-service, multi-disciplinary advisory and settlement counsel firm dedicated to providing strategic counsel and advocacy services to corporate leadership for business development, regulatory affairs, deal sourcing, and capital-raising activities. The firm offers a wide suite of legal services covering every major business sector and the critical global regions of Mexico, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Leveraging the deep expertise and experience of its team of specialists, Raefan delivers an unprecedented and proven solution specifically for business owners, boards of directors, C-suite leadership, general counsels, executive claims management, third-party administrators, risk managers, bankruptcy trustees, as well as domestic and off-shore brokers.

Media Contact:

Callie de Quevedo

Callie@flintlaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Flint Cooper