High Street Insurance Partners Successfully Acquires Gemini Risk Partners

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has acquired Michigan based Gemini Risk Partners.

Gemini Risk Partners was founded by attorneys David Kramer and Theodore Nittis to service the insurance needs of law firms. The agency specializes in providing professional liability coverage and other comprehensive insurance solutions exclusively to law firms.

"We are thrilled to have Gemini Risk Partners join HSIP said Scott Wick, CEO of HSIP. Law firms are turning to Gemini Risk Partners expertise to give them the peace of mind they need to effectively practice law and not worry about professional liability coverage. This partnership continues to build out our specialty expertise in key verticals for our clients."

David Kramer, Principal of Gemini Risk Partners commented, "We are excited to join HSIP, together with our client focused philosophies we will be able to provide sophisticated insurance solutions to manage specific and unique risks faced by all our law firm clients."

HSIP, one of the fastest growing insurance brokerages in North America, has now completed 109 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018.

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP employs over 1,800 insurance specialists & consultants in offices based in Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

View original content:

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners