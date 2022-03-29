InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Cap for Arthritis Sufferers (BSJ-779)

PITTSBURGH , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My friend suffers with arthritis in her hands and I thought there should be an easier way for her to open various containers and jars," said an inventor, from Weiser, Idaho, "so I invented the ARTHRITIS CAP. My cap design would ease the task of gaining access to the contents within food and medicine containers."

The invention provides an easier way to open various jars and bottles. In doing so, it increases leverage. As a result, it reduces the need to struggle and strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with arthritis and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BSJ-779, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

