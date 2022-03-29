New S&P Global Market Intelligence study finds high job satisfaction among women in technology despite reported harassment, inequitable pay and exclusion

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Job satisfaction is high among U.S. women working in technology, but work remains to improve gender diversity and root out unhealthy aspects of company culture, according to results of a new study focusing on women in the technology industry from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence in collaboration with the California Technology Council and WE Global Studios, the study titled, Women in Technology: Key strategies to retain and attract diverse talent, investigates key drivers of career satisfaction and dissatisfaction for women working in technology and helps companies identify strategies for creating more inclusive and productive cultures. The study is based on a fourth-quarter 2021 survey of 626 U.S.-based women working in technology-focused roles across various sectors.

"The women we surveyed are optimistic about their future in tech. What's interesting is that even women looking to change positions largely plan to continue working in the tech space, where we have seen increased gender diversity. But negative experiences, such as harassment and microaggressions, remain all too common," says Sarah Cottle, head of Research, Advisory and Specialty Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As we near the end of Women's History Month, we hope the results of this study will last beyond, shedding light on sentiment of women in the workplace to inform and inspire change in this dynamic industry in the future."

Key highlights from the study include:

Overall job satisfaction is high among women in tech, with 53% of respondents reporting that they are very satisfied in their current positions, while 39% say they are somewhat satisfied.

Just over half of respondents expect things to get better for women at their organizations in the next year. Younger women were more likely than those aged 45 or older to be optimistic about the changes on the horizon and to think that conditions for women had improved over the previous year.

Workplace flexibility should be at the top of the list for companies seeking to attract and retain a diverse tech workforce. More than 57% of survey respondents identified flexible work hours and remote work as a key driver of job satisfaction.

More than 50% of respondents said that seeing women role models in senior leadership positions is an important factor in career satisfaction.

Respondents estimated, on average, that women hold about 39% of IT roles in their organization. That compares to the 27% average reported by respondents to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Digital Pulse survey in the second quarter of 2019.

Despite the high satisfaction levels, there is still work to do to improve company culture. One in three of respondents has experienced sexual harassment at work. Many more women reported experiencing inequitable pay and advancement opportunities, as well as exclusion from important projects and social networks at work.

New S&P Global Market Intelligence study finds high job satisfaction among women in technology despite reported harassment, inequitable pay and exclusion (PRNewswire)

To request a copy of the full report, please contact pressinquiries.mi@spglobal.com.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities around the world use this essential intelligence to make business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. S&P Global has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence .

Media Contact

Amanda Oey

S&P Global Market Intelligence

P. +1 (212) 438-1904

E. amanda.oey@spglobal.com

