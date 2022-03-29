Photocure to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in April: DNB Small & Medium Enterprises and Needham Healthcare

OSLO, Norway, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), The Bladder Cancer Company, announces that President and Chief Executive Officer, Dan Schneider and Chief Financial Officer, Erik Dahl will present corporate overviews and host 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the DNB Small & Medium Enterprises Conference on April 7, 2022, and the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually April 11-14, 2022.

For the Needham Healthcare Conference, Photocure's presentation is scheduled to take place April 14th at 8:00am ET (2:00pm CET) and can be accessed via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham117/pho.ol/2531984



About the conferences:

Now in its 18th year, the DNB Small & Medium Enterprises Conference 2022 is a one-day conference that will include company presentations from various sectors. Before the pandemic, more than 500 investors, company representatives and other market participants from the Nordics, UK and Continental Europe attended the conference.

The 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference will feature leading public and private companies in the Biotechnology, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Medical Technology, and Diagnostics sectors.

About Photocure ASA

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com, www.cysview.com

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Dan Schneider

President and CEO

Photocure ASA

Email: ds@photocure.com

Erik Dahl

CFO

Photocure ASA

Tel: +4745055000

Email: ed@photocure.com

David Moskowitz

Vice President, Investor Relations

Photocure ASA

Tel: +1 202 280 0888

Email: david.moskowitz@photocure.com

Media and IR enquiries:

Geir Bjørlo

Corporate Communications (Norway)

Tel: +47 91540000

Email: geir.bjorlo@corpcom.no

