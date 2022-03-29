Schneider Regional Vice President named one of Women in Trucking's 2022 Top Women to Watch

Amy Wettstein is recognized for leading a high-performing team and serving as a mentor to her colleagues and women in the industry

GREEN BAY, Wis., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Wettstein, regional vice president of Van Truckload at Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, has been honored among Women in Trucking 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

Wettstein was recognized for her significant career accomplishments in the transportation industry and for going the extra mile to support her team and mentor other women at Schneider.

"Promoting the successes of female leaders in transportation is so incredibly important to remove obstacles for women and show what's possible," said Wettstein. "I'm honored to receive this recognition and am excited to be among the group that is showing what's possible for the next generation and continuing to elevate accomplished women in this field."

Wettstein is the first enterprise sales recipient to be awarded Schneider's prestigious President's Club award for two consecutive years and has over 26 years of experience with Schneider in various roles throughout the company including finance, price/revenue management and network management.

She was named regional vice president in November of 2021 and currently leads nearly 2,000 drivers, multiple Dedicated accounts and a team of sales leaders that deliver solutions for customers. While overseeing the Truckload network and Dedicated businesses within the eastern United States, she has been commended for creating multi-modal solutions for customers to overcome capacity shortages.

"Amy has advanced Schneider's business over the years by forming lasting relationships and she has been a trusted resource time and again," said Schneider Senior Vice President of Truckload John Bozec.

Wettstein also serves as a core team member of the Schneider Women's Network, which is an organization focused on developing female leadership talent within transportation.

When asked for advice she would give to women starting out in the industry Wettstein says, "If you want it, go after it. You own your career path, take ownership of it and set yourself on a path that you want to go."

Learn more about how the Schneider Women's Network has been helping attract female talent.

